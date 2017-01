Michael Garner is joint Regional Chair for Regional Italy with Jane Hunt MW at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Michael Garner:

Michael Garner has worked in the wine business for more than 30 years and has specialised in Italian wine for more than 25 years. He is the co-author of Barolo: Tar and Roses, is a regular contributor to Decanter, and has taught for the WSET. He lives in rural Devon with his family and two large Briard dogs.

Garner was first a DWWA judge in 2007.