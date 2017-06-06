DWWA judge profile: Michele Longo

Michele Longo is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Wine writer and certified sommelier, Michele Longo’s first contact with the world of wine came in the late ’90s. He has always been interested in the human side of wine and his interviews have a personal ring to them.

In 2008 he joined the New Wine Journal, a magazine managed by Ian D’Agata. He currently writes for the magazine Barolo & Co, where he covers everything on the historical appellations of Piedmont: the stories, the terroir, traditions and the voices of the producers. He is the curator of WineCult.it, a wine and food website borne out of the desire to bring together two passions: wine and culture. Here he has a column, Wine Voice, where he recounts the thoughts and stories of the wine producers, through their voice and their “music”.

2016 was Michele Longo’s first year as a DWWA judge.