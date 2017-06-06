DWWA judge profile: Mick O’Connell

Mick O'Connell is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Mick O’Connell

Mick O’Connell recently returned to his hometown, Dublin, where he works as a Portfolio Developer at Findlater Wine & Spirit Group. Mick joined the wine trade in 2001 working for McHughs in North Dublin. An avid musician, Mick relocated to London in 2005 with his band Pilotlight and juggled managing various Oddbins branches with touring the length and breadth of the UK.

Mick joined fine wine merchant Handford Wines in 2011 where he worked alongside fellow MWs James Handford & Greg Sherwood importing and selling some of the worlds most exciting wines. Mick’s Research Paper dealt with the wines of Sardinia, where he makes a garage wine with his wife. When not sourcing, selling, making, studying and judging wine, Mick likes to do all of the above with music.

Follow Mick on Twitter @wine_philosophy

2016 was Mick O’Connell’s first year as a judge at the DWWA.