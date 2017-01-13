DWWA judge profile: Monty Waldin

Monty Waldin is Regional Chair for Tuscany at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Monty Waldin became the first wine writer to specialise in green issues in the mid-1990s and his first book, The Organic Wine Guide, was published in 1999 and voted Britain’s Wine Guide of the Year. At the time, Waldin was developing a biodiversity project for a Demeter certified biodynamic vineyard in California, and he has drawn on this and other winemaking experiences in both hemispheres for subsequent writings.

He is the author of other award-winning books including Wines of South America, and was filmed in 2007 for Britain’s Channel 4 documentary Château Monty on biodynamic winemaking in Roussillon, France. His latest book, Biodynamic Wine, is a how-to guide for would-be biodynamic wine-growers.

Waldin has contributed to radio, newspapers, and wine, travel and environmental publications. He frequently visits Tuscany where his Italian partner and their son live, and advises on biodynamics to farms, vineyards, gardens and olive groves across the globe.

Follow Monty on Twitter at @MontyWaldin or visit his website.