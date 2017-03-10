DWWA judge profile: Nancy Gilchrist MW

Nancy Gilchrist MW is a judge at the 2017 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Nancy Gilchrist MW

After some useful wine tasting experience at Cambridge University, Nancy Gilchrist MW spent a few years in America balancing wine with other careers, including publishing and a small business in a double-decker bus.

In Washington DC she ran a wine bar close to the White House and later became wine columnist for The Boston Globe. She ran Grants of St James’s School of Wine upon returning to England, before leaving to work as a freelance wine educator and consultant.

In 1995, Gilchrist passed the Master of Wine exams, and she now leads Christie’s Wine Education and lectures widely to both the trade and the general public, specialising particularly in the subjects of food and wine, Champagne and sparkling wines, and the wines of South Africa. She was the UK Champagne Ambassador in 2012, and her website mattersoftaste.co.uk also gives details of chocolate and olive oil tastings.

Nancy Gilchrist MW was first a DWWA judge in 2004.

