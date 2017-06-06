DWWA judge profile: Nick Bielak

Nick Bielak is a judge at the at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Nick Bielak

After several forays to Italy, Nick Bielak emigrated in 1996 and inevitably became involved in wine, working for a Puglian winery until 2003. He then returned to London to work for a national importer/distributor as an Italian specialist.

Since 2006, Bielak has had the privilege of working with Nicolas Belfrage MW at Vinexus, with whom he roams Italy’s vast expanse of DOCs and DOCGs, from Alto Adige to Puglia, Valtellina to Sicilia, consulting with producers, enologists and exporting Italian wine to over 10 countries worldwide.

He currently spends half his time in Italy, and half in London whilst undertaking the Master of Wine programme.

Nick Bielak first judged at DWWA in 2008.