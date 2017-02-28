DWWA judge profile: Nigel Wilkinson MS

Nigel Wilkinson MS is a judge at the at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2017

Nigel Wilkinson MS

Nigel Wilkinson MS is the fine dining account manager and wine educator for Boutinot. Wilkinson became a Master Sommelier in 2005 and is now the assistant secretary for the Court of Master Sommeliers European Chapter. Before entering the wine trade, he was named UK Young Wine Server of the Year and was twice runner-up in the UK Sommelier of the Year Competition. Wilkinson has also worked during the harvest in wineries located in the Yarra Valley, Pipers River and Gevrey Chambertin.

Nigel was first a judge at the DWWA in 2007.

Follow Nigel on Twitter @WilkinsonMS