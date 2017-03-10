DWWA judge profile: Paz Levinson

Paz Levinson is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2017.



Paz Levinson

Paz Levinson works between Argentina and France as Sommelier, Consultant and Educator. In 2015 she has won the A.S.I. & APAS Best Sommelier of Americas. She has gained the position #4 of the world at A.S.I. Best Sommelier in the World held in Mendoza in 2016.

She has worked at the three Michelin star restaurant of the Hotel Le Bristol with Marco Pelletier and now she is head Sommelier at Virtus in Paris. Levinson commenced her wine career in her native Argentina, where she worked as head sommelier for a number of top-end restaurants, including Restó.

She taught at the Centro Argentino de Vinos y Espirituosas (CAVE) for five years and achieved her professional sommelier diploma from CAVE in 2006. At the same time, she completed a BA in literature, and she became the first Argentinean to pass the Court of Master Sommeliers’ Advanced sommelier certificate.

Levinson was named Best Sommelier of Argentina 2014 and 2010 by the Argentinean Association of Sommeliers. She has written for a number of magazines and sites including GuildSomm.

Levinson was first a DWWA judge in 2014.

