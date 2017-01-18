DWWA judge profile: Philip Tuck MW

Philip Tuck MW is a judge at the at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Philip Tuck MW

Philip Tuck MW has been in the wine business for 30 years, starting in the industry straight out of university in 1986 when he joined Avery’s in Bristol. From there, he spent time working for wineries in various countries including South Africa, New Zealand, Australia, the USA, Chile and Italy. He returned to the UK in 1994 to help set up Hatch Mansfield, where he is currently wine director, and he became an MW in 1999.

Philip Tuck MW was first a judge at the DWWA in 2004.