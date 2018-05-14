DWWA judge profile: Raúl Igual

Raúl Igual is a judge at the 2018 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Raúl Igual

Since 2007, Raúl Igual has been working in his own restaurant Yain in Teruel, a beautiful town inland Spain.

Before beginning his own restaurant project, in 2005 and 2006, he worked as a sommelier at El Bulli restaurant, the famous 3 Michelin Star of Ferran Adriá, and spent some time in Florence’s famous restaurant Enoteca Pinchiorri.

Raúl won the Best Sommelier of Spain contest in 2010 and represented Spain in the Best Sommelier of the World Tokyo and the Best Sommelier of Europe in 2013.

Since 2011, he has also worked as a sommelier for Wineissocial, an online wine club in Barcelona offering wine recommendations from a team of sommeliers.

In 2015, Raúl passed the Advanced Course of the Court of Master Sommeliers.

