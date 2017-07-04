DWWA judge profile: Rebecca Gergely Ohayon

Rebecca Gergely Ohayon is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2017

Rebecca Gergely Ohayon

Paris-born Rebecca Gergely Ohayon is Director of La Marchande, importing mainly French wines from emerging talented wineries for prestigious UK tables, such as La Trompette and Summer Lodge, as well as independent wine merchants Philglas & Swiggot, Bottle Apostle and Hedonism.

After graduating from the Sorbonne in International Economics in 2006, Rebecca accidentally started her wine career in California as an intern for a French wine Importer.

After returning to France, Rebecca joined a few French wineries as an export manager and finally moved to London in 2011. Before setting up La Marchande in 2014, Rebecca worked for PLB and Charles Taylor wines.

