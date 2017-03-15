DWWA judge profile: Rebecca Palmer

Rebecca Palmer is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Rebecca Palmer

Rebecca Palmer is associate director and buyer for the Corney & Barrow Group based in London, Hong Kong and Singapore.

As head of commercial buying, she is responsible for the core portfolio of both Corney & Barrow’s merchant and wine bar businesses, covering all world regions except Bordeaux.

Prior to working for Corney & Barrow, Palmer was a buyer at Direct Wines (Laithwaites), specialising in France and South America. A modern languages graduate, she is approaching twenty years in the wine trade.