DWWA judge profile: Richard Hemming MW

Richard Hemming MW is a judge at the 2017 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).



Richard Hemming MW

Richard Hemming MW is a freelance wine writer and educator. He became a Master of Wine in 2015.

He has written for JancisRobinson.com regularly since 2008, contributing articles and tasting notes covering every aspect of the wine world. He has also been published by the Financial Times, Decanter, The Drinks Business, Harpers Wine & Spirit, The World Of Fine Wine, Noble Rot and has a fortnightly wine column in the Off Licence News.

Alongside writing, Richard also judges in international wine competitions and teaches wine courses for companies and private clients. Additionally, he runs bespoke wine tastings, events and dinners in London and beyond.

His previous roles in the wine industry include six years of UK retail management with Majestic Wine, viticultural assistant at Gusbourne Estate in Kent, and surviving (just) the 2008 vintage in McLaren Vale as a cellarhand. You can find out more about Richard at richardhemmingmw.com

Richard Hemming MW was first a DWWA judge in 2012.

Follow Richard on Twitter @richardhemming