Robbie Toothill is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2017

Having graduated from the University of Cambridge in June 2013, Robbie Toothill worked in Majestic Wine stores in the South East for 9 months, before joining Lay & Wheeler in August 2014, looking after Marketing and Merchandising. He took on Buying responsibility for Lay & Wheeler last November.

