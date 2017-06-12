DWWA judge profile: Robert Gorjak

Robert Gorjak is a judge at the 2017 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Robert Gorjak lives near Ljubljana, Slovenia, and has written about wine since 1994. Beside regular contributions to Slovenian periodicals, he is a contributor to The Oxford Companion to Wine and The World Atlas of Wine, and is the author of Wine Guides Slovenia 2008-2012. A former regional chair for the DWWA, Gorjak founded Slovenia’s first wine school, Belvin, and in 2013 he joined trade working as export agent for half a dozen wineries from the region.

Robert Gorjak was first a judge at the DWWA in 2005.