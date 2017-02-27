DWWA judge profile: Rod Smith MW

Rod Smith MW is a judge at the at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Rod Smith MW

Rod Smith MW is a wine educator, marketer and salesman, based in the South of France. He is the director of the Riviera Wine Academy and previously worked for Vins Sans Frontières, wine supplier to the superyacht industry in the South of France, and a variety of fine wine importers and retailers in the UK.

He started his wine career in 1987 as Christmas staff at Oddbins while studying at Chelsea School of Art, and upon completing a degree in illustration and graphic design in Dundee he worked for the UK wine merchant alongside establishing himself as a freelance illustrator. An increasing love of wine won the day, however, and Smith’s career has seen him work for Seagram and Mentzendorff over the years, as well as judging at the Moscow Wine Fair and the Shanghai International Wine Challenge.

His personal interests include cycling, running, travel, literature, card magic and film.

Rod Smith MW was first a judge at the DWWA in 2009.