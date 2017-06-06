DWWA judge profile: Roger Jones

Roger Jones is a judge at the 2017 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Roger Jones

Roger Jones owns the Michelin-starred restaurant The Harrow at Little Bedwyn, and combines his kitchen duties with a love of wine. His rare talent of being both a wine critic and a Michelin-starred chef resulted in a remarkable 18 months where he hosted food and wine matching experiences in South Africa and New Zealand, as well as hosting Restaurant Australia at the annual Australia Day Tasting, food and wine matching at The Outh African High Commission and at New Zealand House.

He is the consultant chef for The Park House Restaurant in Cardiff, and also the wine consultant to trade publication The Caterer, in which he has a fortnightly feature. He contributes blogs from his travels to Harpers Wine & Spirit, contributes quarterly to Glass of Bubbly magazine, judges for Wines of Germany and The Sommelier Awards, and is chair of the Welsh wine awards.

He also sits on the Moet Sommelier of The Year competition. Jones works closely with numerous catering colleges, as well as with schools all over the South West. His charity work includes Chefs Night Out, last January alone raising over £125,000 for Ty Hafan. Together with his wife Sue, Jones founded The Mamba Riedel Decanter Awards, raising money for The Benevolent Fund, he also set up The Tri Nations Wine Challenges which he hosts both here in the UK , in Cape Town and next year in Hawkes Bay.

Follow Roger on Twitter @Littlebedwyn

Roger Jones was first a judge at the DWWA in 2009.