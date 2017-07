Romain Bourger is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards 2017

Romain Bourger

Romain Bourger is Head Sommelier at The Vineyard at Stockcross. He won UK Young Sommelier of the Year in 2016 and went through to the finals of the Moët UK Sommelier of the Year Competition 2016.

