DWWA judge profile: Rubén Sanz Ramiro

Rubén Sanz Ramiro is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2017

Rubén Sanz Ramiro

Originally from Ribera del Duero in Spain, Rubén Sanz Ramiro is Head Sommelier at PM & Vänner in Växjö, Sweden, overseeing one of the largest wine cellars in Northern Europe. A hotel business graduate from the University of Catalunya, Spain, Sanz Ramiro was previously based in New York City, where he was Head Sommelier at restaurant Veritas, and before that at Avroko Hospitality Group.

Sanz Ramiro’s career also has spanned London, France and Spain, and he has gained experience in oenology and viticulture. Currently Sanz Ramiro combines his role at PM & Vänner and is developing other lines of work in the wine educational field or wine import business.

Rubén Sanz Ramiro was first a DWWA judge in 2015.