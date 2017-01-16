DWWA judge profile: Sarah Ahmed

Sarah Ahmed is Regional Chair for Portugal at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Sarah Ahmed

Sarah Ahmed, aka The Wine Detective, is an independent, London-based wine writer, educator and judge. She was awarded the Vintners Cup in 2003, the Portuguese Annual Wine Awards’ Wine Writer of the Year 2009, and was short-listed for the International Wine & Spirit Competition Communicator of the Year in 2009 and 2010.

In addition to publishing thewinedetective.co.uk, Ahmed has contributed on Portugal, Port and Madeira to Hugh Johnson’s Pocket Wine Book and on Portugal to the 4th edition of Jancis Robinson MW’s The Oxford Companion to Wine.

She consulted on Portugal and Australia for the seventh edition of The World Atlas of Wine by Hugh Johnson and Jancis Robinson MW. In 2013, she was admitted to the rank of Cavaleiro of the Confraria do Vinho do Porto for her commitment and contribution to Port wine. Ahmed was first a DWWA judge in 2007.

Follow Sarah on twitter at @sarahwine or read her Wine Detective website.