DWWA judge profile: Sarah Knowles MW

Sarah Knowles MW is a judge at the at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Sarah Knowles MW

Sarah Knowles MW is a buyer at The Wine Society, responsible for Australia, New Zealand, North America, Austria, Sparkling wines and Spirits. Knowles qualified as a Master of Wine in 2015 also winning the Noval award for her dissertation and was previously Head of Buying at Amathus Drinks, who specialise in supplying the on-trade.

Sarah Knowles MW was first a judge at the DWWA in 2015.