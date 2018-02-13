DWWA judge profile: Sebastian Braun

Sebastian Braun is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Sebastian Braun

Stockholm native Sebastian Braun has held a variety of positions at Systembolaget, the Swedish retail monopoly, since 1998. Starting in roles including salesman, product information and description writer, and customer relations, Braun moved into his current position of wine buyer in 2005 and achieved his WSET Diploma the following year.

He has managed areas such as Chile, Portugal, Switzerland, the UK, Luxembourg, Hungary, Bulgaria and South Africa, Italy, France and New Zealand. In January 2018 Braun moved from SystemBolaget and joined the importer Oenoforos as their Wine Director. He also founded his own import company, ACE Wines, focusing mainly on fine wines. Braun has previously judged at The Veritas Awards in South Africa, Concours Mondial Bruxelles and Air New Zealand Wine Awards.

Braun was first a DWWA judge in 2014.