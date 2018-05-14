DWWA judge profile: Sebastian Crowther MS

Sebastian Crowther MS is a judge at the 2018 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Sebastian Crowther MS

Sebastian Crowther MS has been working as a sommelier for over 15 years. During this time he has gained the title of Master Sommelier, becoming only the second in Australia to achieve this title.

He has won Sydney Morning Herald Sommelier of the Year and also the Judy Hirst award for writing the best wine list in the country.

Sebastian is the owner of REAL Wines, importing wines from around the globe and is also the beverage director for the Rockpool Dining Group.

He helps run the Court of Master Sommeliers exams in Australia each year, educates in various other establishments including TAFE and strongly believes in mentoring the new generation of sommeliers in Australia.

In addition to this, Sebastian still finds time to be a University student, currently studying Wine Science at Charles Sturt and is also the head taster for Qantas Airlines wine selection.

