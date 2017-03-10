DWWA judge profile: Serdar Balkaya

Serdar Balkaya is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2017

Serdar Balkaya

Serdar Balkaya is the Head Sommelier at the Royal Automobile Club.

Former head sommelier of Heston Blumenthal’s London restaurant Dinner at the Mandarin Oriental, his had previously been head sommelier for Hakkasan Group’s HKK, which he joined in 2004, and was also part of opening teams for the group’s restaurants both abroad and in the UK.

Balkaya studied tourism and hotel management in London, went on to pass the WSET exams and the Court of

Master Sommeliers’ advanced course, and is currently studying for the Master Sommelier qualification.