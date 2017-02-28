DWWA Judge profile: Sinisa Lasan

Sinisa Lasan is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Sinisa Lasan

Sommelier Sinisa Lasan has been developing his career in hospitality and extending his knowledge for the past 10 years. His latest educational achievement was successful completion of the Certified Sommelier course from the Court of Master Sommeliers in November 2016. In 2015, he was the first Croat to obtain the International A.S.I. Sommelier Diploma. Sinisa has also completed the educational program of the Croatian Sommelier Club and obtained his diploma in 2012.

He regularly participates in national sommelier competitions and achieves notable results. In 2014, he won the National Sommelier Competition and has been voted as Croatia’s Best Sommelier.

Sinisa has dedicated his entire professional career to the hospitality industry. He has worked as a sommelier in many prominent restaurants in Croatia. For the past 3 years, Sinisa has been Head Sommelier and Cellar Master of the Restaurant Proto in Dubrovnik. In addition to that, he often organizes wine tastings, workshops, B2B meetings and wine promotions for industry professionals in cooperation with Event Lab from Dubrovnik.