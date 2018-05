Stefan Metzner is a judge at the 2018 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Stefan Metzner

Born in Germany, Stefan Metzner is currently co-owner and educator at Das Weininstitut in Munich.

He has held previous sommelier roles as well as being head of wine at Le Gourmet restaurant in Munich.

He then spent 4 years as managing director of a wine retail and wholesale company.