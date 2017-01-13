DWWA judge profile: Stephen Skelton MW

Stephen Skelton MW is Regional Chair for the UK at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Stephen Skelton MW

Stephen Skelton MW started his career in wine in 1975. After 12 months at Schloss Schönborn in Germany’s Rheingau winegrowing region and two terms at Geisenheim Wine School, he returned to the UK in 1977 to establish Tenterden Vineyards in Kent, where he made wine for 23 vintages. He was winemaker at Lamberhurst Vineyards from 1988–1991. Skelton is a consultant to the English wine industry and is involved with planting vineyards for the production of sparkling wine.

He became a Master of Wine in 2003. Skelton was first a DWWA judge in 2004.

