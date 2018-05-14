DWWA judge profile: Tim Jackson MW

Tim Jackson MW is a judge at the 2018 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Tim Jackson MW

Tim Jackson MW is a wine drinker whose hobby got sufficiently out of hand when he took WSET Level 3 in 2004, got the WSET Diploma with Distinction in 2010 and finally became a Master of Wine in September 2017.

Born and raised in London, Tim’s wine journey began in Chablis at 9am on a late June morning in 1994, between his first and second years at Oxford, followed by touring various parts of France and many other wine regions around the world since, from Argentina to Otago; Healdsburg to Wurttemburg.

In late 1998 he began keeping labels and notes from interesting bottles of wine drunk, in his first wine book. Now up to Book 7, he is progressively putting these online alongside other writing on his website, winebook.co.uk.

In addition to writing about wine, Tim holds corporate wine tastings and is passionate about teaching consumers about wine – the subject of his MW research paper.

Follow Tim on Twitter: @ABNegative