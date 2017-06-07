DWWA judge profile: Tim Wildman MW

Tim Wildman MW is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Tim Wildman passed his MW in 2008 with a Dissertation on Australian wine, his professional specialty. In addition to running James Busby Travel, which provides educational trade tours to Australia, Tim is co-founder of WineTutor.tv, the online resource for MW students.

He also makes a small amount of pétillant naturel each year in South Australia under the label Astro Bunny.

