DWWA Judge profile: Victoria di Muccio

Victoria di Muccio is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2017

Victoria Di Muccio

Victoria Di Muccio began her career in the wine industry after discovering a love of wine while living in Madrid. She spent seven years in London with fine wine merchant Armit Wines becoming one of their buyers, responsible for developing exclusive agency relationships for both UK and Hong Kong markets and managing a portfolio of wines for multi-channel distribution.

Having made the move back to the north of England, she is now the sole wine buyer for Booths, the family-run, regional grocery retailer which has an estate of 28 stores.

Her time at the much respected retailer is tremendously varied, buying wine from global brands to small growers and everything in between, including managing and developing their range of own label wine.

Victoria Di Muccio was first a judge in 2016.