DWWA judge profile: Victoria James

Victoria James is a judge at the 2018 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Victoria James

Victoria James has worked in restaurants since she was thir­teen. She fell in love with wine and when she was twenty-one became certified as a sommelier.

She has worked at some of the most prestigious restaurants in New York City including Marea and Aureole.

Currently, Victoria is the beverage director at Cote, a Michelin-starred restaurant in New York City.

Victoria’s name has appeared on many notable lists: Forbes ’30 Under 30′, Zagat’s ’30 Under 30′, Wine Enthusiast’s ’40 Under 40′, Wine & Spirits’ ‘Best New Sommeliers’, and The Back Label declared her ‘New York’s Youngest Sommelier’.

She is also the author of DRINK PINK, A Celebration of Rosé (May 2nd, 2017, HarperCollins) and a contributor to Cosmopolitan, Munchies and The Daily Meal.

In her free time, she makes Amaro from foraged plants.

Follow Victoria on Twitter: @Geturgrapeon