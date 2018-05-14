DWWA judge profile: Victoria James

Victoria James is a judge at the 2018 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)
Victoria James
Victoria James has worked in restaurants since she was thirteen. She fell in love with wine and when she was twenty-one became certified as a sommelier.
She has worked at some of the most prestigious restaurants in New York City including Marea and Aureole.
Currently, Victoria is the beverage director at Cote, a Michelin-starred restaurant in New York City.
Victoria’s name has appeared on many notable lists: Forbes ’30 Under 30′, Zagat’s ’30 Under 30′, Wine Enthusiast’s ’40 Under 40′, Wine & Spirits’ ‘Best New Sommeliers’, and The Back Label declared her ‘New York’s Youngest Sommelier’.
She is also the author of DRINK PINK, A Celebration of Rosé (May 2nd, 2017, HarperCollins) and a contributor to Cosmopolitan, Munchies and The Daily Meal.
In her free time, she makes Amaro from foraged plants.
