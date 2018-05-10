DWWA judge profile: Virginia Philip MS

Virginia Philip MS is a judge at the 2018 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Virginia Philip MS

Virginia Philip MS became the 11th female Master Sommelier in the world in London, November 2002. Three weeks later in New York City, she won the national title of Best Sommelier of the United States 2002-2006. In 2012, Philip was nominated for a James Beard Award and later in 2015, her alma mater awarded her an honorary Doctorate degree in Oenology.

In addition to her role as consulting wine director for The Breakers in Palm Beach, Florida (known for its award-winning wine program) she is also the proprietor of the Virginia Philip Wine Shop & Academy, located in West Palm Beach, Florida and the Virginia Philip Wine Spirits & Academy located in Palm Beach.

Philip currently sits on the board for the Court of Master Sommeliers. She is a mentor to both the trade and consumers, and a contributor to Yachts International.