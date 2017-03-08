DWWA judge profile: Yiannis Karakasis MW

Yiannis Karakasis MW is a judge at the 2017 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Yiannis Karakasis MW

Yiannis Karakasis MW was born in Athens, Greece. He graduated from the Hellenic Naval Academy as an Ensign and thereafter served in various warships, having flown 2.000 flying hours as a pilot, instructor and test-pilot with AB-212 navy helicopters. He retired as a Commander in 2011 to pursue his passion for wine.

He became a Master of Wine in 2015 and he now consults, educates and writes about wine. He is also the founder of karakasis.mw blog and the author of ”The Vineyards and Wines of Greece 2017” ebook. In his free time he consults for Greek TV wine show ”Gefseis & Oinos”. His greatest wine passions are pre-phylloxera wines, Pinot Noir, Barolo, mature Santorini and Naoussa wines.

