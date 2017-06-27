DWWA Judge profile: Yves Desmaris MS

Yves Desmaris MS is a judge at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Yves Desmaris MS

Originally from Lyon Yves Desmaris MS moved to the Rhône valley with his family when he was 7 years old. His career in wine started at the Stafford Hotel in London in 1988. In 1990 he moved on to the Dorchester hotel as Head Sommelier and became a Master Sommelier in 1992.

He then worked with Gary Rhodes for 14 years looking after his Michelin star restaurants in London. He is now the Head Sommelier at Lutyens restaurant bar & private rooms where he oversees all the wines & training.

Yves Desmaris MS first judged at the DWWA in 2011.