DWWA judge profile: Justin Howard-Sneyd MW

Justin Howard-Sneyd MW is joint Regional Chair for Languedoc-Roussillon with Bernard Burtschy at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Justin Howard-Sneyd MW

Justin Howard-Sneyd MW’s career in the wine trade started when he worked in a shop, ran wine education courses, and worked six vintages in South Africa, Hungary, Romania and France. He then settled down in England to become a buyer for Safeway, and passed the MW in 1999, winning the Tim Derrouet Award as the outstanding student from his year. A year later, Howard-Sneyd joined Sainsbury’s, where he was a buyer until 2005 when he moved to Waitrose to head up their wine team for five years.

Howard-Sneyd is now global wine consultant to Direct Wines and founder of The Hive Wine Consulting Limited. In addition to the day job, he and his family make 4,000 bottles a year of Domaine of the Bee, a blend of Grenache and Carignan from Roussillon.

Justin Howard-Sneyd MW was first a DWWA judge in 2006.