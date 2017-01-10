DWWA judge profile: Michael Hill Smith MW, Co-Chair

Michael Hill Smith MW is a Co-Chair at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Michael Hill Smith MW

Michael Hill Smith MW is a Co-Chair at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA). For the 2017 DWWA, Co-Chairs will oversee all the Regional Chairs and judges and settle any discrepancies over scores and medals. The Co-Chairs will also taste flights of wines with each panel to check that all the panels are judging at the same level.

Michael Hill Smith MW became the first Australian to pass the rigorous Master of Wine examination in 1988. He is a wine producer, international wine judge, wine consultant, occasional wine writer and lapsed restaurateur. In 2008, he was awarded an Order of Australia (AM) for his contribution to the Australian Wine Industry, and he has featured in Decanter‘s Power List in 2009, 2011 and 2013.

He believes passionately in the future of Australian fine wine, and is part of the international tasting panel responsible for the selection of all wines served on Singapore Airlines. Hill Smith was first a DWWA judge in 2004.