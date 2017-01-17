DWWA judge profile: Patricio Tapia

Patricio Tapia is the Regional Chair for Argentina and the rest of South America at the Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)

Patricio Tapia

Patricio Tapia graduated with a degree in journalism from the Universidad de Chile in Santiago, before attending Bordeaux University in France, where he studied for a diploma in wine tasting and winemaking.

Currently, he is Wine & Spirits’ critic for the wines of Argentina, Chile and Spain, regularly contributing articles on these regions, and for the past nine years Tapia has been a host on the El Gourmet channel in South America.

His career has seen him visit wine regions around the world, and he has authored several books, including The Wines of Colchagua Valley, TodoVino, Wines for Great Occasions, and his annual Descorchados, an Argentine, Chilean and Uruguayan wine guide, published in both Spanish and English. Tapia was first a DWWA judge in 2013.