1. Key dates and prices – DAWA

Key dates and prices for 2016 DAWA entry

02 May – DAWA entry opens

26 June – DAWA Warehouse opens for deliveries (Hong Kong)

13 July – Delivery Deadline for French Consolidated Shipment Depots

21 July – DAWA entry deadline (Please note that this is a FINAL DEADLINE, extension will not be available)

21 July – Delivery Deadline for all other Consolidated Shipment Depots

27 July – Consolidated shipping service deadline

4 August – Last date for DAWA warehouse to accept deliveries (Hong Kong)

05-07 Sept – DAWA Judging Week

Mid-Sept – Results available to entrants

Entry price

GBP (£) 158 + VAT 20% per wine