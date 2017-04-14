1. Key dates and prices – DAWA

Key dates and prices for 2016 DAWA entry
02 May – DAWA entry opens
26 June – DAWA Warehouse opens for deliveries (Hong Kong)
13 July – Delivery Deadline for French Consolidated Shipment Depots
21 July – DAWA entry deadline (Please note that this is a FINAL DEADLINE, extension will not be available)
21 July – Delivery Deadline for all other Consolidated Shipment Depots
27 July – Consolidated shipping service deadline
4 August – Last date for DAWA warehouse to accept deliveries (Hong Kong)
05-07 Sept – DAWA Judging Week
Mid-Sept – Results available to entrants
Entry price
GBP (£) 158 + VAT 20% per wine