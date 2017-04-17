4. Synopsis of rules of entry – DAWA

Do my wines qualify for entry?

Entries must:

be made exclusively from the partial or complete alcoholic fermentation of fresh grapes, whether crushed or not, or of grape must

with the exception of sweet wines, have an actual alcohol content of not less than 5% in volume

have a minimum production quantity of 600 litres (66 cases) available to the market, with the exception of sweet and fortified wines, which must have a minimum production quantity of 450 litres (50 cases)

be finished and in their final container

be sealed with the same closure as the final, commercially available wine

be contained in a 75cl bottle, with the exception of sweet and fortified wines, which may be contained in 25cl, 37.5cl, or 50cl bottles. 1 Litre PET bottles are also accepted; and

be labelled in accordance with EU legislation, including the geographical area of origin, the product category, the producer details, the nominal volume, actual alcoholic strength and a Lot number.

If labels are not available at the time of entry, temporary labels must be applied bearing the following information: Name of producer Name of wine Vintage (where applicable) Country of origin Region of origin (where applicable) Volume Alcoholic strength Lot number



If labels for the vintage submitted are not yet available, submitters must not use the label from the previous vintage. Instead, please use a temporary label as described above.

Entries may be produced entirely in one country and then bottled in another. Any wine that is produced for commercial availability anywhere in the world can enter, with the exception of fruit-flavoured wines which will not be accepted.

There is no limit to the number of entries.

Sending Your Entry Form via Post

Entry forms that do not arrive by the deadline of 21 July 2017 cannot be refunded or credited. Incomplete entry forms cannot be accepted.

Every box/field must be completed within the wine entry form.

Entry forms without proof of payment will not be accepted.

How Will I Know That You Have Received My Entry Form?

Decanter cannot confirm the safe arrival of each individual’s entry form.

Please send your entry form and payment by recorded or special delivery to ensure that it arrives in time. We cannot accept your entry form by fax.

Entry forms sent to the warehouse together with wine samples cannot be accepted.

The best way to ensure that Decanter receives your entry details is to enter online at www.decanter.com/enter

Duplicate Entries

When the same wine is being submitted by more than one company, all entrants’ stockists’ details will be featured equally in the report of the tasting. Fees for multiple entries will not be refunded.

Shipping your wine

More information: http://www.decanter.com/dawa-home/dawa-en/4-ship-your-dawa-samples-287123/

Sending Your Wine Samples

Please submit your wine samples to JAS Forwarding from the 26 June – 4 August 2017. Wine that arrives after the deadline date will not be accepted and refunds will not be issued. Clearly label each box of wine using the delivery label which can be found online. Wine delivered to the Decanter offices in London or Hong Kong will not be accepted. Refunds will not be issued after the entry deadline for any cancellations, late deliveries, or non-deliveries.

How Do I Send My Wine Samples?

When sending your samples to JAS Forwarding, it is your responsibility to ensure they arrive in good condition. You are responsible for the payment of all duties, excise, and VAT incurred as a result of shipping.

Consolidated Shipments

We recommend that you use our consolidated shipping service, depending on the country from which your wine samples will be sent. This will be a more cost effective method and will help ensure the safe arrival of your wines. Please visit www.decanterawards.com/dawa/shipping for more information on your consolidated shipping options and deadlines. It is your responsibility to pay all delivery charges up to our appointed consolidated shipping agent’s warehouse.

Couriers

If you are unable to use the consolidated shipping service, we recommend that you use a shipper that allows you to track your delivery to confirm that your wines have arrived. Please ensure that you inform your courier that you, as the consignor or sender, will pay all duties, VAT, and tax.

Import Declaration

Although duty/tax is exempted, import declaration is necessary. Wines should be Delivered Duty Paid (DDP), therefore instruction to complete the import declaration should be given to your forwarder/courier company. Submitters should also be responsible for any fees related to the import declaration. Packing list and documents showing CIF value of the wines along with the Airway Bill/Bill of lading are usually required for the import declaration process. Any penalty and additional cost incurred from the non-compliance of declaration requirement in HK will be borne by the Submitters. JAS Forwarding can also provide the import declaration services (and the import transportation services) on behalf of the submitters in case their own service providers may not provide the services. But it may be subject to a handling fee.

Do I Need To Insure My Wine?

The wines will be transported at the submitter’s risk and it will be the submitter’s responsibility to arrange adequate insurance. Decanter and JAS Forwarding will not be liable for any loss or damage to the wine whatsoever whilst they are in the possession of submitter, the Shipping Agent, or at any stage during the delivery process. In the event that for reasons beyond the reasonable control of Decanter, it is necessary or advisable for the DAWA to be cancelled, Decanter cannot accept any liability whatsoever for any direct or indirect loss of profit, damage or expense of any kind incurred as the result of such a cancellation.

How will I know if my wine has arrived?

Please complete and affix the delivery label which can be downloaded from your online account and be sure to indicate the name of the company and the wines on the outside of the box to help JAS Forwarding identify your wine and it arrives. JAS Forwarding will sign for your samples, as long as all the duties and taxes have been paid. They will store your wine until they start the checking process mid-July.

Use of Decanter Logo and Bottle Stickers

Decanter works hard to help promote medal-winning wines. If your wine wins a medal we will send you full details of how you can promote it through bottle stickers and other point-of-sale materials. The Decanter word marks and logos (including the medals) are the property of Time Inc. (UK) Ltd and any use of such marks by winning Entrants is under licence. Any unauthorised use, reproduction or alteration is strictly prohibited. Unauthorised use, reproduction or alteration of the Decanter word marks, logos, medals and bottle stickers may result in the medal being withdrawn and future participation in the DAWA may be prohibited.

Leftover Wine

Upon completion of the DAWA, any unopened samples will be sold to raise money for the Decanter Asia Wine Scholarship Programme. The programme supports Asia most promising wine palates and future wine professionals. Leftover Entries will not be returned or available for collection.

Finally…the Judges’ Decision is final

By entering your wine into the DAWA you agree to all of the conditions of entry. DAWA reserves the right to make changes or updates to the competition at any time without notice.

General