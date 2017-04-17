Consolidated Shipping – DAWA

Send your wines (4 bottles per entry) to your nearest depot in your country and they will be grouped together with other entrants’ before being sent to our warehouse. Our consolidated shipping service offers you lower shipping rates and will help ensure the safe arrival of your wines.

All duties and tax are included in the consolidated shipping fee:

Consolidated shipment will cost GBP 68 / EUR 81 / USD 87 + VAT (20% if applicable) per wine entry, in addition to your entry fee.

Deadline for wine entries to arrive at French deports by 13 July 2017, all other consolidated shipper depots: 21 July 2017.

Please note that shipping costs must be paid for as part of the wine entry process and shipping costs are not refundable.

IMPORTANT:

Clearly label each box of wine using the delivery label, which can be downloaded once you have entered and paid for your wine in your account

Wine delivered to the wrong Hellmann depot will not be accepted

Consolidated shipments for DAWA 2017 will be available from the following locations: