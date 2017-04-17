Hand delivery at fairs – DAWA

Pro Wine Asia, Hong Kong (8-11 May 2017)
Please hand deliver your wine samples (4 bottles per entry) to the Decanter stand (5D-300) at Pro Wine Asia, Hong Kong. IMPORTANT: This option is only available to exhibitors at the event and only wines that are already registered will be accepted.
Decanter stand: 5D-300
Contact:Sally Cheng
- All wines must be registered for DAWA 2017 before delivery to the Decanter stand.
- Please deliver your wine samples before 12.00pm on Thursday 11 May 2017
- Clearly label each box of wine using the delivery label, which can be downloaded via your online account
- Wines delivered after the deadline will not be accepted
- For Decanter to transport your wine samples from Pro Wine Asia, Hong Kong to the DAWA Warehouse in Hong Kong, an extra charge of GBP(£)20 per wine entry will apply