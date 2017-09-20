DAWA judge profile: Pierre Legrandois

Pierre Legrandois, having been a sommelier for over 14 years, is a judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards

Pierre Legrandois

Pierre Legrandois is the General Manager at Links Concept, one of the leading distributors of wine and spirits across Macau and China, representing family owned vineyards, while being a family-owned company itself. Working in hospitality for over 14 years as a Sommelier, Pierre started his career at the 2* Michelin restaurant, Gerard Vie in Versailles and then moved to Monaco where he worked under Alain Ducasse’s team at Louis XV, 3* Michelin.

Venturing over to London he opened Sketch in 2001 with Pierre Gagnaire and then continued on his journey with the 3* Michelin Chef to Hong Kong, where he was Head Sommelier at the legendary Mandarin Oriental when it reopened in 2006. Pierre joined Links Concept in 2009.