DAWA judge profile: Adrian Zhang

Adrian Zhang, Director of Wine at Park Hyatt Shanghai, is a judge at the 2017 Decanter Asia Wine Awards

Adrian Zhang has been with Park Hyatt Shanghai for 9 years since the hotel’s opening. Now he takes the role of Director of Wine, in charge of two wine cellars, which all together have more than 450 wine labels, a stock of 4,500 bottles of wine.

He acquired the Certified Specialist of Wine accredited by the Society of Wine Educators, The Wine & Spirit Education Trust Diploma, Advance Sommelier of the Court of Master Sommeliers and also came 2nd place in China’s Best Sommelier Competition of French Wine 2016, Champion in China National Sommelier Competition 2016.

Now Adrian is devoted to maintaining and updating the extensive wine lists and finds enjoyment in recommending the perfect wines based on a guest’s palate.