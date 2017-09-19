DAWA judge profile: Alex Cumming

Alex Cumming, a Certified Sommelier through the Court of Master Sommeliers, is a judge at the 2017 Decanter Asia Wine Awards

Alex Cumming

Alex Cumming has been working in the wine industry for 20 years, across 3 different continents. He is a Certified Sommelier through the Court of Master Sommeliers, and has held the position of Sommelier at leading restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, England, and China, including the iconic Sugar Club in London, Logan Brown in Wellington, as well as Head Sommelier on Hayman Island, widely regarded as one of Australia’s finest hotels.

He also has hands-on experience with making wine at Martinborough Vineyard in New Zealand. Alex is now the CEO and Head Sommelier of FirstCellars.com, one of China’s leading wine e-commerce businesses, based in Shanghai.