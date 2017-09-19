DAWA judge profile: Arnaud Bardary MS

Arnaud Bardary MS, Head Sommelier for Gordon Ramsey, is a judge at the 2017 Decanter Asia Wine Awards

Arnaud Bardary MS

Born in Lons le Saunier in the area of Jura, Arnaud Bardary MS comes from a line of family members working in the catering industry. His grandfather and uncle produced wine under the iconic appellation Chateau Chalon.

Starting his studies in catering in Le Mans and then Nice, he then trained in Toulouse as a sommelier.

After few harvests with Michel Issaly in Gaillac and Laleure Piot in Pernand Vergelesses, Arnaud headed to Hotel du Vin in Birmingham where he continued his studies. He then took the opportunity to go to Spain for a year before returning to London to enter competitions and finish his exams.

Arnaud has been working for Gordon Ramsay for more than 5 years as Head Sommelier, managing a team of 14 people. In 2015 he passed his Master Sommelier qualification.