DAWA judge profile: Artur Aronov

Artur Aronov, Head Sommelier at Aberdeen Street Social in Hong Kong, is a judge at the 2017 Decanter Asia Wine Awards

Artur Aronov

Originally from Estonia, Artur has joined the Aberdeen Street Social team as Head Sommelier in Hong Kong, with many years experience in globally recognised restaurants.

Prior to Aberdeen Street Social, Artur was Head Sommelier at Social Wine and Tapas, and Assistant Head Sommelier at Social Eating House (1 Michelin Star), both in London.

Artur plans on expanding the wine list at Aberdeen Street Social even further to include wines from lesser known regions around the world, with the aim of expanding guest’s knowledge about wines. His all-time favourite wines are from the Loire Valley, Northern Rhone, Piedmont and Sicily but he is going to be looking further afield for wines for Aberdeen Street Social.