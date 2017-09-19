DAWA judge profile: Boon Heng

Boon Heng, who founded Wein & Vin in Singapore and specialises in French and German wines, is a judge at the 2017 Decanter Asia Wine Awards.

Boon Heng

Boon was a Chartered Engineer by profession and has been learning about wines since 1999. After returning from London, Boon founded Wein & Vin, in Singapore in 2010, which specialises in Boon’s favourite wines – French and German wines.

Boon is the first local wine merchant in Singapore to achieve the WSET Diploma. Boon’s expertise is in Champagne, German Rieslings, Bordeaux, Burgundy and Pinot Noir.