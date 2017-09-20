DAWA judge profile: Daisuke Kawai

Daisuke Kawai, Director / Chief Sommelier at La Terre, a luxury wine bar in Singapore, is a judge at the 2017 Decanter Asia Wine Awards

Daisuke Kawai

Daisuke Kawai is the Director / Chief Sommelier at La Terre, a luxury wine bar in Singapore. Daisuke has 22 years experience in the Wine and F&B industry since joining Imperial Hotel Tokyo in 1995. He has been based in Singapore since 2010 when he joined 2 Michelin Star Les Amis as Chief Sommelier.

Daisuke has won several accolades throughout his career, including “Best Sommelier of the Year” twice in the Singapore World Gourmet Series Award in 2013 and 2017. He also conducts wine education classes for professionals and wine lovers and was also a panel judge at the Malaysia National Sommelier competition in 2015.