DAWA judge profile: David Hsiao

David Hsiao, Head Sommelier at La Cocotte in Taiwan, is a judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2017

David Hsiao is the Head Sommelier at La Cocotte by Fabien Vergé, a French fine dining that has been awarded one of the best five restaurants in Taiwan by The Miele Guide 2011/2012. A certified sommelier by the Court of Master Sommeliers, who has also completed the WSET Advance certificate.

David is a board member of Taiwan Sommelier Association and has represented Taiwan in the 2013 South East Asia Best Sommelier Competition held in Singapore.

David was raised in New Zealand and originally trained as a MSc majoring Biochemistry at the University of Auckland, where he began to develop his knowledge of wine alongside.

He has been appointed by New Zealand Trade Development Centre (Taiwan) as the wine promotion representative since 2014, who has extensive experience in hosting events as well as interpretation. David is a regular wine judge in various competitions hosted in the UK, Hong Kong and Taiwan.