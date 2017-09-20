DAWA judge profile: Devon Lochhead

Devon Lochhead, sommelier at Black Sheep Restaurant Group, is a judge at the 2017 Decanter Asia Wine Awards

Devon Lochhead

Devon Lochhead started as the wine advisor for Wickerwoods Restaurant in South Africa for 5 years while studying his Bachelors Degree in Marketing. After graduating, he decided to pursue his passion for wine and moved to Hong Kong.

Devon’s career in HK began with Kedington wines which is where he worked, studied and learned for 18 months. Thereafter, he had the opportunity to move to Black Sheep Restaurant group as the Sommelier (based in Carbone) which is where he has been for the last 20 months.

Devon is currently studying his WSET Diploma. His Wine Qualifications Include: French Wine Scholar, WSET Level 3 and Cape Wine Ambassador.